Trump’s offshore wind freeze sparks fury

The U.S. wind industry is in shock after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting offshore wind lease sales and pausing permits for new wind projects.

The move, which Trump says is part of his plan to “unleash” American energy, has been slammed as a major setback for clean power and the economy.

Oceantic Network CEO Liz Burdock called the decision “more than baffling,” adding: “It flies in the face of our current energy crisis and the new administration’s priorities on American-made energy.”

The American Clean Power Association also condemned the move. CEO Jason Grumet said: “Restricting wind development in these regions is certain to increase consumer energy bills.”

Trump’s order directs the Interior Secretary to review wind leasing and permitting, assessing the economic and environmental impacts of offshore projects. He has also ordered agencies to pause funding from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, particularly for electric vehicles.

The industry warns this decision could cost thousands of jobs and billions in lost revenue. Burdock stressed: “Stopping federal leasing and permitting will result in less energy, less income to pay our national deficit and less funds to support tax cuts.”

With Trump also pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, a fight over America’s energy future is brewing.