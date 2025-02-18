Tesla signs solar PPA in renewables drive in Spain

Tesla has signed a long term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Zelestra for the supply of renewable energy for its operations in Spain.

Under the deal, Tesla will receive around 130GWh of green energy annually from three solar power plants to be built in the country.

Brazatortas I, II and IV, located in Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha), will have an annual production of 146 GWh in total.

Ivan Nieto, Chief Commercial Officer of Zelestra said: “We are excited about this agreement with Tesla, which will allow us to supply clean energy to the automotive industry and proud to reinforce our role as a partner offering tailored, carbon-free solutions around the world and across all sectors.”