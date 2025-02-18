UK opens Clean Industry Bonus scheme for offshore wind

A new scheme which will provide financial support for offshore wind developers, on the condition they prioritise their investment in areas that need it most, has been opened.

That includes traditional oil and gas communities, supporting highly skilled jobs such as engineers, electricians and welders.

The support under the Clean Industry Bonus (CIB) scheme will also reward developers that build more low carbon factories, offshore wind blades, cables and ports to reduce industrial emissions across the supply chain.

The bonus will come with an initial £27 million per gigawatt of offshore wind projects, which means if developers commit to 7GW – 8GW of offshore wind, up to £200 million of funding could be made available.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We are backing our proud manufacturing, coastal and oil and gas communities with good jobs, skills and private sector investment – delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

“This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, kickstarting growth, delivering energy security and transforming towns and cities as part of the transition – from the ports of Nigg and Leith to the manufacturing hubs of Blyth and Hull.”

The CIB application window closes on 14th April 2025.