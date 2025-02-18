British Gas seeks to recruit 400 apprentices in net zero drive



British Gas has announced plans to recruit more than 400 apprentices in 2025 in a bid to help accelerate the drive to net zero.

They will help customers with energy efficiency advice, fixing boilers and installing green measures to help save money on bills and reduce their carbon emissions.

The energy supplier also seeks to attract more women into these roles to close the gender gap in the engineering field as well as people from under-represented backgrounds.

The move comes as its latest research revealed a “major shift” in attitudes towards apprenticeships, with more than half (55%) of UK adults now viewing it more favourably since they finished school while only 2% reporting a negative shift.

In addition, nearly a quarter (23%) would now consider one to change careers.

The survey also found nearly three-quarters agreed apprenticeships offer a route to long term job security and two-thirds see them as means to building essential skills.

Avoiding student debt (55%) and faster career progression than university (51%) also ranked as key advantages.

Shaunagh Brown, former English rugby union player and British Gas apprentice said: “I always knew I wanted to pursue a career with earning potential as soon as I left school and it’s really encouraging to see that so many people are recognising just how valuable apprenticeships can be.

“Along with developing new skills, more hands-on careers give you the chance to make a tangible difference to people’s lives, which can be extremely rewarding.”

British Gas CEO Chris O’Shea added: “It’s vital that we reflect the diversity of the customers and communities we support and we’re committed to creating the workforce of the future that can deliver the UK’s net zero ambitions.”