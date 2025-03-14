Market wide metering change – business must get ready now

The way businesses are billed for energy is about to change, with suppliers now required to settle trades and payments on a half-hourly basis under Market-Wide Half-Hourly Settlement (MHHS).

The government mandate, originally set for early April 2025, has been pushed back to October 2025, with full implementation by December 2026.

This overhaul means traditional meters that send manual readings will be phased out.

Energy suppliers must ensure that at least 85% of homes and small businesses have smart meters to capture half-hourly consumption data.

For businesses, the biggest change will be how energy bills are calculated—moving from estimated usage to real-time data, leading to more accurate settlements.

Previously, half-hourly settlement was limited to the largest energy consumers, but MHHS will now apply across the board.

The impact on bills will vary—some businesses could see lower costs thanks to more precise tracking, while others may face increases depending on their usage patterns. The transition also introduces new industry terms, replacing outdated processes with modern metering and data services.

The shift is expected to unlock major benefits. With smarter data insights, businesses will be able to track their energy use in real-time, predict demand and make more informed decisions about their energy strategy.

More accurate data also paves the way for new time-of-use tariffs, allowing businesses to cut costs by using energy when prices are lower.

Beyond savings, efficiency will improve too. The removal of outdated non-half-hourly meters means fewer engineer visits and less hassle for businesses.