Utilities your **** ahh! Customer service slated

The utilities sector is failing its customers, lagging behind other industries in delivering quality service and quick resolutions.

A customer service report from business communications firm Esendex, analysed Trustpilot reviews and customer sentiment, ranked utilities 7 out of 15 industries, scoring 82.7 out of 100.

While that might seem respectable, it pales in comparison to top performers like construction and manufacturing, which lead with a score of 89.9.

HR and recruiting, as well as health and medical, also outperformed utilities in service quality and customer satisfaction.

Utilities provide essential services like gas, electricity and water, yet they still struggle to match the responsiveness and customer-first approach seen in other sectors.

The industry recorded an average wait time of just over three minutes to speak to a human representative—better than the five-minute industry average but still nowhere near the high standards expected in banking or healthcare, where response times are often under two minutes.

Despite offering the highest number of communication channels, utilities still fail to translate accessibility into better customer satisfaction.

Sentiment scores for service, satisfaction and experience were mediocre, suggesting the issue isn’t just reaching support, but actually getting problems solved efficiently.

In contrast, leading sectors like construction and manufacturing not only offer strong customer support but also rank highly in overall satisfaction.

Even retail, which ranked lowest in the study, faces different pressures such as rising e-commerce demand and logistical challenges, yet still maintains customer engagement.

The findings echo broader concerns about customer service standards across the UK.

The Institute of Customer Service revealed that satisfaction hit a nine-year low in 2024, with poor service costing UK businesses £87.6 billion annually.

Consumers increasingly expect seamless interactions—83% say good service is their top motivator when choosing providers and 88% are more likely to make repeat purchases after positive experiences.

With two in five customers struggling to get help from utilities, the sector is at a critical juncture.

Providing essential services isn’t enough—companies must prioritise reliability, issue resolution and better engagement to regain trust and improve customer experience.