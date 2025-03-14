University of Nottingham launches Zero Carbon Innovation Centre

The University of Nottingham has officially launched the Zero Carbon Innovation Centre (ZCIC) to accelerate clean energy and transport technology development.

This initiative in partnership with East Midlands Freeport, Research England and Loughborough University, aims to support decarbonisation efforts across aerospace, automotive, marine, rail and energy sectors while creating high-value jobs in the East Midlands.

The ZCIC, located at Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus with a site at Loughborough University, will provide advanced research and development (R&D) capabilities, including electrical machine manufacturing, robotics, digital twinning and green hydrogen production.

The centre’s megawatt-class testing and digital twin platform will enable rapid development and commercialisation of zero-carbon solutions.

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, highlighted the centre’s economic and environmental impact: “The launch of the Zero Carbon Innovation Centre marks a major milestone for our region, placing us at the forefront of innovative research and advancements in transport technology and clean energy solutions.”

Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety, Alex Norris, praised the project’s role in the UK’s Plan for Change and its ambition to become a clean energy superpower.

The ZCIC will integrate with existing net-zero R&D hubs such as the Power Electronics and Machines Centre (PEMC) and the upcoming Hydrogen Propulsion Systems Lab, solidifying the East Midlands as a leader in zero-carbon technology development.