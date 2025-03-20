Bins overflowing with fresh fruit and veg waste

Fresh fruit and vegetables remain the most wasted food items in UK households, with more than 2.5 million tonnes discarded annually.

Of this, 1.7 million tonnes could have been eaten, costing households an estimated £4 billion per year!

The stats come from a new study by Love Food Hate Waste.

Self-reported food waste levels have risen, with over a quarter of respondents classifying as “high food wasters.”

One key reason for excessive food waste is pre-packaged produce, which prevents shoppers from buying only what they need. Currently, only 19% of fresh fruit and vegetables sold by large retailers are available loose, limiting consumer choice and increasing waste.

The survey highlights that fresh produce, particularly potatoes, is the most frequently wasted food, with UK households binning 510,000 tonnes of them every year—equating to 46% of all potatoes purchased.

We waste almost half the spuds we buy!

Jackie Baily, Senior Campaign Manager at Love Food Hate Waste, said: “We see fresh produce as the real kitchen victim when it comes to food waste. Because most fruit and veg is sold packaged, we have to buy what we’re given, not what we need and that means a lot goes to waste.”

The survey also revealed a gap between perception and reality, with 8 in 10 people believing they waste less than the average household.

Food waste is prevalent across all demographics – but younger people, families with children and those with last-minute meal changes were more likely to waste food.