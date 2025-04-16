E.ON backs British battery tech to slash bills

E.ON has teamed up with Cambridge tech firm Superdielectrics to develop a home-grown battery that could cut energy bills by up to 85%.

The new polymer-based tech, built around a membrane similar to contact lenses, promises a safer, cheaper and greener way to store power at home.

It’s part of a wider push to help households take control of their energy use, cut carbon and tackle fuel poverty.

Superdielectrics says early trials are promising. Now, with E.ON’s customer insights and scale, the aim is to fast-track the tech for real-world rollout.

The two firms say it’s a shared vision: cleaner storage, more control, lower bills.

Jim Heathcote, Chief Executive of Superdielectrics, said: “We are delighted to sign this ground-breaking collaboration agreement with such a globally respected energy group as E.ON. Their support and insight will enable us to accelerate the development of our technology and bring it into production far sooner. We believe that our technology has the potential to revolutionise power generation and consumption and deliver enormous environmental and cost benefits to millions of people. We are all looking forward to working with them.”