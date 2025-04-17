‘First-of-its-kind’ trial to turn sewage into hydrogen in Manchester

A project claimed to be the first-of-its-kind that will use gas from sewage waste to produce clean hydrogen is being delivered in Manchester.

United Utilities has joined forces with Cambridge-based climate tech company Levidian to demonstrate the potential of using biogas produced from wastewater to create hydrogen and “super-material” graphene – the thinnest and strongest material – at its wastewater treatment works.

The trial is taking place at Manchester Bioresources Centre, part of Davyhulme Wastewater Treatment Works, where modern-day sewage treatment processes were initially developed back in 1914.

Levidian’s LOOP device uses electromagnetic waves to split methane gas into hydrogen and carbon, capturing the carbon in solid form as graphene.

The lower carbon blend gas is then fed into United Utilities’ onsite generator where it is burned to help power the site.

The graphene can be used in multiple applications, including extending the life of tyres, cutting the carbon footprint of concrete as well as boosting the performance of batteries and solar panels.

Research by the companies found biogas generated from sewage waste could be used as a fully sustainable feedstock to produce up to 75,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year – enough to fuel more than 40% of all UK bus and coach journeys.

Tom Lissett, Bioresource and Green Energy Director at United Utilities said: “This trial is a world first and it’s exciting to deliver it here in Manchester. We already use sewage sludge as a sustainable feedstock for renewable energy and biomethane production and this project brings potential to really build on that.

“We’re actively talking to partners across the North West about the role we can play in decarbonising the region and this is a great example of where we could make a positive contribution. We currently inject some of the biogas we produce into the gas network and we’re exploring how we can support the development of the hydrogen network in the region.”

United Utilities is also exploring the potential to scale up use of the technology to increase hydrogen production at Davyhulme and other sites across the North West.