Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsIndustry News

EDF webinar to explore UK power market trends and price drivers

Join EDF’s live session on 30 April for expert insights into power prices, market trends and more
16/04/2025 11:45 AM
0 0
0
EDF webinar to explore UK power market trends and price drivers
0
Shares

Join EDF for the next instalment of the 2025 Power Market series, taking you through the UK power market, what’s driving prices now and in the future, and answer your questions.

If you’d like to stay ahead in the evolving UK power market, this webinar is for you. James Chaplin, Senior Manager for Curve Trading at EDF will share their expert insights on:

  • What’s driving UK power prices
  • Market trends shaping the future
  • Your questions – answered live

Wednesday 30 April at 2 pm

REGISTER HERE to join live or watch on demand.

Copyright © 2025 Energy Live News LtdELN

Related Posts

© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2025 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.