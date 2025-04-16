New composite blocks could ‘significantly reduce nuclear costs’ 

Researchers at GE Hitachi Nuclear have successfully tested a modular steel-concrete composite that is claimed to significantly reduce the cost of building nuclear reactor containment structures.

It is one of three advanced construction technologies that the US Department of Energy (DOE) is exploring to cut nuclear construction costs by up to 10%.

The Diaphragm Plate Steel Composite (DPSC) test specimens were tested at Purdue University’s Bowen Laboratory in Indiana, where researchers filled the modular plates with concrete to simulate a reactor containment wall.

The structure was subjected to various loading conditions to mimic real-life situations a reactor building might experience, such as an earthquake.

Sean Sexstone, Executive Vice President, Advanced Nuclear, GE Hitachi said: “The successful design, fabrication and testing of DPSC modules demonstrates the potential of this advanced fabrication and construction technology to lead to cost savings and improved project schedules in the deployment of small modular reactors.”

The data collected during the small-scale demonstration will be used to support licensing of the modules for use in future reactor construction.

The DOE is currently evaluating a proposal from GE Hitachi to build a portion of a reactor containment building using the DPSC design for the walling system to further test the technology.

The company plans to use the technique for its first four units of the BWXR-300 small modular reactor in Ontario, Canada.