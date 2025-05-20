Capital’s rivers return to life

London’s rivers are flowing back to life, with more than 60km of waterway restored since 2000 – and the city is just getting started.

Ahead of this year’s London Rivers Week (30 May–8 June), organisers say projects like reedbed creation, wetland building and reconnecting rivers to floodplains have transformed the capital’s neglected streams into wildlife havens.

London’s waterways face heavy challenges – from sewage overflows to road run-off and plastic pollution – but a growing restoration movement is pushing back.

These efforts are helping tackle both climate and biodiversity crises, while making rivers cleaner, greener and more resilient.

Standout projects include ‘Rewilding the Rom’ in Dagenham, which restored a lost connection between the River Rom and its floodplain, creating wetland space for people and nature.

In Bromley, the River Ravensbourne has seen cobbles and gravel added to improve fish passage and naturalise flow.

Chris Coode, CEO of environmental charity Thames21, said: “London Rivers Week is more than a celebration, it’s a platform to showcase the remarkable restoration efforts underway across the capital.”

He added: “We want to inspire hope and drive action, encouraging Londoners to connect with and protect their local blue spaces.”

London Rivers Week, now an annual fixture, will celebrate these successes while urging more Londoners to get involved.

Events include guided walks, clean-ups, wildlife surveys and hands-on workshops across the city.