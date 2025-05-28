Net Hero Podcast – Hot to trot? The power of geothermal

It doesn’t bubble, gush or glow—but it could quietly heat your home, power your kettle and slash your energy bills.

In the latest Net Hero Podcast, I spoke to Karl Farrow, CEO of CeraPhi Energy, to dig into the untapped potential of geothermal in the UK.

Think geothermal’s only for volcanic hotspots like Iceland?

Think again. Karl says the heat beneath our feet is everywhere—and Britain’s sitting on more opportunity than most of us realise. From repurposing old oil and gas wells to drilling discreet holes no bigger than two car parking spaces, this isn’t the future—it’s happening now.

Farrow, a former oil and gas engineer turned clean energy entrepreneur, calls geothermal a “baseload hero” and argues it could deliver more than 40% of our power and heat—without the unreliability of wind or the intermittency of solar.

So what’s the catch? That’s just it. There might not be one. Closed loop systems, zero chemicals, tiny footprints and 25-year price stability for communities off-grid? It all sounds a bit too good to be true—until you hear him explain how it works.

“You’re not drilling for lava,” he says. “You’re drilling for consistency.”

Intrigued? You should be.

This episode dives into the tech, the politics, the business model—and even how geothermal could revive rural economies.

If you want to know how two pipes in the ground could be the answer to Britain’s heating crisis, or how a disused oil well could power a hospital, listen to the full chat.