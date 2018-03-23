Leeds hots up with new £35m district heating project

Image: Vital Energi

A new £35 million project that will deliver low carbon heating and hot water and reduce energy bills for consumers has been launched in Leeds.

Around 1,983 council homes and numerous businesses will be connected to the Leeds PIPES District Heat Network – developed in partnership between Leeds City Council and Vital Energi – which will be linked to the Recycling and Energy Recovery Facility (REFR).

New internal heating systems as well as smart metering solutions will be provided for 23 apartment blocks.

The project is expected to deliver savings of between 10% to 25% per year and reduce 22,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Councillor Lucinda Yeadon Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Environment and Sustainability said: “Today marks a very significant day in the development of Leeds as a low carbon city. The Leeds PIPES Network will revolutionise the way that heat and hot water is delivered around Leeds, taking advantage of Leeds City Council’s previous investment in the Recycling and Energy Recovery Facility.

“One complete, Leeds PIPES will save thousands of Leeds residents and businesses a significant amount on their energy bills every month.”

All homes are expected to be connected by autumn 2020.