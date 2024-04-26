Login
Boiler Upgrade Scheme sees 46% increase in March

The latest statistics on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme reveal an increase in applications, particularly for air source heat pump installations, with a total of 37,879 applications received by March 2024
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/26/2024 12:37 PM
British Gas to offer heat pump installations for under £3k
Image: British Gas
The latest data released on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) indicates a notable surge in applications, especially for grants toward Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) installations.

By the end of March 2024, a total of 37,879 voucher applications were received, predominantly for ASHP installations, which accounted for 96% of the total applications.

While there was a slight decrease in the total number of applications in March 2024 compared to the previous month, it marked a significant increase of 46% compared to March 2023.

Additionally, the number of vouchers issued saw a modest rise in March 2024, with a 32% increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The data also reveals insights into the regional distribution of grants paid, with the South East and South West regions leading in installations.

Furthermore, the majority of grants were allocated to properties in rural areas, with a significant portion directed towards replacing gas heating systems.

