Inefficient UK homes cost residents £900 more

A new report from the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) has put forward a strategy to address energy inefficiency in British homes.

With over ten million households lacking adequate roof insulation, the ADE underscores the pressing need for action to ease the financial strain on families and reduce energy consumption.

The report highlights a significant financial gap between energy-efficient homes and their inefficient counterparts, with the latter potentially being up to £900 worse off annually.

The proposed approach outlined by the ADE aims to surmount traditional barriers to energy efficiency initiatives, such as limitations in public funding and regulatory hurdles.

Instead, the report advocates for harnessing resources from the private market, including banks, energy suppliers and grid operators, to finance insulation upgrades through innovative mechanisms.

These mechanisms encompass a range of strategies, including enhanced cashback schemes, loyalty programmes and Energy as a Service offerings, among others.

Chris Friedler, Energy Efficiency Policy Manager at the ADE, said: “We know the UK needs energy efficiency to scale up to millions of homes to fight climate change, fuel poverty and energy insecurity.

“Yet, scaling up subsidy funding to the level required or introducing regulations has faced barriers. Funding abounds for energy efficiency in the private market, and today’s report advocates for seven key methods of funding energy efficiency.

“Critically, these don’t increase taxpayer spending, put requirements on households, and come with no upfront cost, with energy savings for the households straight away. These solutions are urgently needed for a greener, more affordable, and more secure future.”