Scotland allocates £11m for public sector clean heat and efficiency

The Scottish Government has earmarked £11 million in grants for public sector organisations to enhance clean heating and energy efficiency
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/29/2024 5:00 AM
UK falls short on heat pump targets and insulation funding, says National Grid
Public sector properties across Scotland are set to receive support from a government initiative aimed at accelerating the transition to net zero.

The initiative includes an £11 million grant funding programme sourced from the £20 million Public Sector Heat Decarbonisation Fund.

Recipients, including the University of Edinburgh, Fife Council and North Lanarkshire Council, will use the grants to promote clean heating and energy efficiency measures.

The funding supports various projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and adopting clean heating systems, such as the University of Edinburgh’s plan to reduce heat demand and implement heat supply decarbonisation measures.

These initiatives contribute to Scotland’s broader commitment to investing £1.8 billion in decarbonising buildings during the current parliamentary session.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “We are absolutely committed to addressing Scotland’s reliance on direct emission heating systems that produce greenhouse gas emissions when we use them, which is why we have consulted on ambitious proposals for a Heat in Buildings Bill which we intend to bring forward during the current Parliament.

“We have made clear that we want all public sector buildings to have moved to clean heat by the end of 2038.”

Catherine Martin, Vice Principal Corporate Services, University of Edinburgh said: “The University of Edinburgh has a clear commitment to take positive action to address our impact on the climate and ultimately reach our institutional goal of being net zero by 2040.”

