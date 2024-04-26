Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsFinanceTop Stories

Stoke-on-Trent named England’s fuel poverty capital

New government data reveals Stoke-on-Trent tops the list for the highest percentage of households in fuel poverty, with Birmingham still leading in total numbers
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/26/2024 9:30 AM
0 0
0
Nearly three million households projected to face fuel poverty in England
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

New government statistics reveal Stoke-on-Trent now leads England in fuel poverty, with almost a quarter of its households struggling to afford heating, surpassing Birmingham.

According to analysis by the fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA), Stoke-on-Trent now has the highest proportion of households living in fuel poverty at 24.7%, while Birmingham retains the highest total number of households affected, with over 105,000 living in fuel poverty.

The data highlights ongoing challenges in vulnerable communities, particularly in the West Midlands.

Adam Scorer from National Energy Action has emphasised the need for government intervention, including social tariffs and energy debt assistance, to address the issue, while acknowledging limitations in the data’s methodology.

The chief executive of National Energy Action said: “Winter 2022-23 was, we hope, the peak of the energy crisis. but this doesn’t mean the government can consider the crisis over.

“Bills remain far higher than pre-crisis levels. Households remain dangerously exposed to volatile wholesale energy prices because of how draughty our homes are and how weak household finances have become. Energy debt has reached record levels.

“The government has much to do to make sure fuel poverty of this scale does not remain a fact of life.

“A social tariff would protect those on the lowest incomes going forward, a ‘help to repay’ debt scheme would lift people out of a downward spiral, and large scale investment in energy efficiency would make homes warm and cheaper to heat in the long term.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.