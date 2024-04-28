Login
Rolls-Royce pulls plug on UK nuclear factory plans

Rolls-Royce has reportedly downscaled its ambitions to construct nuclear factories in the UK, citing delays in a government design competition for its small modular reactor programme
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/29/2024 12:01 AM
Rolls-Royce SMR chooses UK fuel design partner
Image: Rolls-Royce SMR
Rolls-Royce has reportedly revised its plans to construct nuclear factories in the UK, citing ongoing delays in a government design competition for its small modular reactor (SMR) programme.

Initially proposing two factories, the company has decided to forgo building a pressure vessel manufacturing facility due to time constraints, opting instead to procure heavy pressure vessels from third-party suppliers.

While plans for a second factory focused on building modular units for SMRs continue, the decision highlights the challenges posed by the delayed design competition.

Rolls-Royce has indicated the possibility of revisiting its plans for a pressure vessel factory in the future, depending on the establishment of a robust order pipeline.

A Department of Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Our world leading SMR competition aims to be the fastest of its kind, helping secure billions in investment for the UK, meaning cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy in the long term.

“We’ve ended the stop-start approach to nuclear and recently launched a roadmap setting out the biggest expansion of the sector in 70 years, simplifying regulation and shortening the process for building new power stations.

“We have already launched the tender phase and Great British Nuclear aims to announce successful bidders by the end of 2024.”

Energy Live News has contacted Rolls-Royce for comment.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

