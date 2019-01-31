London Council launches new green energy supplier

Barking and Dagenham Council has launched its own green energy company to help residents save money on their bills.

Beam Energy has been set up as a not-for-profit supplier and also offers Pay-As-You-Go rates, often used by customers with tight budgets.

It is available to customers in Barking and Dagenham, greater London and East Anglia.

The council claims consumers can save as much as £91 on average – compared to the mean average of the Big Six providers’ standard variable tariffs for a medium use dual fuel customer – by switching to its “most competitive” fixed price tariff.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, Leader of the Council said: “Nobody should pay more than they have to on their fuel bills. For too long, prices have been increasing faster than most people can cope with and we hear horror stories about people going without food and the bare essentials just so they can pay for heating to stay warm.

“As the winter sets in and London gets colder, I don’t want anyone in our community to be in that position. Beam Energy is about fair prices, not bonuses and shareholders getting payouts.”