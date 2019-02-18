Formula E races ahead with battery recycling

Formula E has announced a new partnership to recycle the battery units and cells used during the first two seasons of the all-electric car racing series.

The lithium-ion units have been collected and are in the process of being recycled by Belgian materials technology and recycling group, Umicore, which has been chosen as the official battery recycling supplier.

The process involves sorting, dismantling and recycling, which includes the recovery of metals and transformation into metal alloys that can be used again in new rechargeable batteries or other products.

Umicore is said to be one of only a few companies worldwide to offer a complete recycling journey – its “closed loop” approach for lithium-ion rechargeable batteries ensures there is minimal waste or impact on the environment.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E said: “This is an important moment for Formula E and I’m grateful to be partnering with Umicore on this initiative.

“Sustainability is at the core of both companies and to be able to recycle our battery cells with a closed loop approach means we’re doing our utmost to limit the impact we have on the environment – while promoting a wider message of clean mobility.”