Siemens enters home energy storage market

Siemens has launched its first battery storage system specifically geared towards households.

They can use the Junelight Smart Battery to maximise their share of self-generated power from solar panels, for their own consumption and reduce costs and emissions.

It has a total capacity of 19.8kWh and all the energy flow, from production and storage to consumption and grid feed-in of electricity can be monitored in real time through an app.

Andreas Matthé, CEO of the Siemens Business Unit Low Voltage & Products said: “More and more homeowners are generating their own solar power – and in light of sinking feed-in tariffs and rising electricity prices, they want to use it completely for their own consumption wherever possible.

“The Junelight Smart Battery creates the technical basis for future-driven, sustainable and economical energy management within the home. This allows homeowners not only to lower their energy costs, they are also making a substantive contribution towards the success of the energy transition.”

The battery storage is available in Germany and will be launched in Austria in April 2019.