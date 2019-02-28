Flow battery firm expects to cut production costs by a third

Energy storage company Redflow says it will be able to cut the cost of its flow battery production by a third before the end of 2019.

The Australian firm says it is on track to turn out 30MWh a year of its zinc bromine flow batteries, after having ramped up battery production at its new Thailand plant over the last six months of 2018.

The firm, which produced a total of 150 batteries during December last year, now expects to be able to rapidly expand to 250 batteries per month, the equivalent production capacity of 30MWh per annum.

It has already supplied energy storage technologies to a diverse mix of clients including a remote island in Thailand and a childcare centre.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This stable production facility equips Redflow to confidently execute on a number of key engineering projects and incremental productivity improvements that will add yield and reduce the cost of manufacturing its zinc-bromine flow batteries by 30% by the end of 2019.”

