Glastonbury Festival bans single-use plastic bottle sales

Glastonbury Festival is banning the sale of single-use plastic bottles this year.

For the first time, they will not be available to purchase and will no longer be supplied backstage or in any of the festival’s production, catering and dressing room areas.

Those attending the music festival are being encouraged to bring reusable bottles and refill them at “hundreds of free water taps” that will be available.

More than one million plastic bottles were sold at the event in 2017, which attracted around 175,000 people.

Almost 45 tonnes of aluminium cans were also recycled after being processed at the onsite recycling centre – this figure is expected to rise significantly this year.

Emily Eavis, Co-organiser of the festival said: “It’s paramount for our planet that we all reduce our plastic consumption and I’m thrilled that, together, we’ll be able to prevent over a million single-use plastic bottles from being used at this year’s festival.

“I really hope that everyone – from ticket-holder to headliner – will leave Worthy Farm this year knowing that even small, everyday changes can make a real difference. It’s now or never.”