US invests $122m in power systems and smart grid tech

The US has announced funding worth $122 million (£92m) to expand and upgrade rural power infrastructure and finance smart grid technologies.

More than $7 million (£5.3m) is being spent on technologies that can help improve system operations and monitor grid security while the rest is being invested in electric systems in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

That will include building or improving 946 miles of power lines that are expected to benefit more than 6,200 households and businesses, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Joel Baxley, USDA Acting Assistant for Rural Development said: “Modern and reliable electric infrastructure is foundational to building prosperity in rural America. Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner in improving this essential infrastructure.”