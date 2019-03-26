Electric generators ‘could double lifespan of ageing hydropower plants’

Electric generators could double the lifespan of ageing hydropower plants.

That’s the prediction from electric drivetrain manufacturer Danfoss Editron, which is installing two modern generators at the Siikakoski hydro plant in Kouvola, Finland.

It says the upgrade will enable the KSS Energia-owned facility, which has been in operation since the early 1960s, to continue to provide reliable renewable energy to local rural areas for another 50-60 years.

The firm states electric generators are more efficient, smaller, lighter and need less maintenance than traditional machinery.

The first 1.3MW generator was successfully installed at the end of 2018, with another 1.3MW unit expected to be commissioned by the end of 2019.

Once fully operational, the 2.6MW plant will power approximately 500 homes.

Financial close was achieved for a 420MW hydropower project in Cameroon earlier this year.