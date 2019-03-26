Biomass ‘now provides 11% of UK’s electricity’

Biomass now provides 11% of the UK’s electricity.

That’s the verdict from the Renewable Energy Association (REA), which claims this is equivalent to the output of four Sizewell B Nuclear power stations.

The trade body suggests the burning of wood, crops and food wastes generates emissions savings equivalent to taking 1.3 million cars off the road every year.

Including biomass boilers and green gas, the REA says bioenergy provides 96% of non-domestic renewable heat in the UK and meets 7.4% of the country’s total energy needs.

It expects the sector will replace £21 billion worth of fossil fuels and support 46,000 jobs throughout the UK in the future.

The REA has called on Ministers to renew long-term plans for the sector, fill gaps in policy and regulations, extend support mechanisms and support future projects.

REA CEO Dr Nina Skorupska said: “Whilst wind and solar rightly get huge credit for their achievements, bioenergy is the little-known leader in British renewables. It offers diverse sources of energy that fuel British transport, heat and electricity – as well as boosting British industry.

“I ask government to take note as we need a clearer ambition from Ministers for this important sector. They promised to provide it, yet that’s two years overdue. Time for action.”