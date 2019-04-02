The Monarch Partnership buys EIC and T-Mac Technologies

The Monarch Partnership has acquired Energy Intelligence Centre (EIC) and T-Mac Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

The deal creates a major new utility consultancy, which will employ 250 people and boast combined revenues of £20 million.

All staff from EIC, which was previously the corporate division of Utilitywise, as well as those from T-Mac Technologies, will join The Monarch Partnership and both businesses will continue to trade under their existing brand identities.

Together, the acquired businesses will offer services ranging from carbon management and intelligent building control to Internet of Things technologies and procurement services.

The Monarch Partnership said it aims to develop end-to-end expertise in energy management and carbon reduction solutions that will help cut energy consumption across its client portfolio by a fifth by 2025.

The firm manages ongoing water, waste disposal, energy and telecoms contracts for clients by providing thorough data collection, auditing, asset management, procurement and cost management.

Peter Dosanjh, Chairman and CEO at The Monarch Partnership, said: “We are building a premier utility consultancy focused on helping our customers to become fully sustainable energy users.

“Our depth and breadth of expertise is unrivalled, and we are now working with colleagues and clients across the organisation to integrate the businesses and become the UK’s leading intelligent utilities partner.”