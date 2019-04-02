Bork Business 2 – Let’s talk hunger

Bork Biz is your regular look at the world of business and work but not as you know it. Sumit Bose and wingman Geoff Curran aren’t millionaires, aren’t business experts, have never written a business plan but have built a million pound business.

Listen to their ramblings about how anyone can start a business if they want, the pitfalls, the hazards of hiring staff, how to make cash and how to lose it and much more.

In this episode they discuss hunger for success and growing a business. Is it the thing you need the most to be successful?

There will be regular special guests who know what they are talking about. Lots of banter and the odd bit of fruity lingo, come and subscribe and listen in to the podcast.