Number of ROCs issued in 2017/18 up 16.7% on previous year

Provisional government statistics show the number of Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) issued in 2017/18 increased by 16.7% over the previous year.

This took the total to a height of 101,000,847, up from 86,548,174.

That’s according to the latest statistical release from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), which shows this equates to a 15% rise in generation from 65,609GWh to 75,418GWh.

ROCs are certificates issued to operators of renewable generation facilities for the clean electricity they produce – a single ROC is issued for each MWh of eligible output.

In the third quarter of 2018, compared to the third quarter of 2017, the number of ROCs issued to accredited generators increased by 4% from 21,255,876 to 22,066,444, while overall generation increased by 1.7% from 16,108GWh to 16,380GWh.

The number of ROCs issued in November 2018 increased by 13% from the same time the year before, rising from a total of 9,342,631 to 10,526,882.

Overall generation increased by 12.5% in the same period.

The government recently released statistics showing 2018 was a record year for renewable electricity generation, which increased by 11.8% compared to 2017, seeing its share of the mix hit a record 33.3%.