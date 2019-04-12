Latest Jobs – Senior E&I Project Engineer – Paragon GE

Paragon GE are looking for a Senior E&I Project Engineer for our client, an Oil and Gas Engineering Consultancy in Dubai. The Senior E&I Project Engineer will also act as the Electrical engineering Discipline Lead and will eventually transition to an Engineering Manager. The ideal candidate will have experience of FEED and EPC stages of a project and will ideally have delivered Early Production Facilities (EFP). A strong background in Electrical Engineering is required and an understanding of Instrumentation and Automation deliverables would be advantageous. This is a staff position residential in Dubai, UAE with an expat family package if required.

Position Title: Senior E&I Project Engineer

Reports to: Project Manager

Residential or Rotational: Residential

Staff or Temp: Staff

Expected package: To be discussed

Location: Dubai, UAE

Position Summary

The Senior E&I Project Engineer would be a valued member of a proactive, agile and highly effective team working to deliver outstanding results on an international platform. This person is the responsible discipline electrical engineer for the project team. Perform electrical engineering duties in planning, designing of broad range of electrical systems for facilities and equipment. Ensures all aspects of design are in compliance with project specifications and completed within planned time and budget constraints. The person is responsible to maintain professional competency through continuing education.

Specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Project Engineering

Experienced in all disciplines including electrical, instrumentation and automation.

Ability to manage multiple projects and tasks.

Ability to structure engineering to handle the current and future needs of the company.

Develops and implements quality improvement and cost reduction programs to ensure continuous improvement in key metrics.

Initiates and develops process improvements to improve product design, quality and reduce costs.

Manages the introduction of new products/process improvements as they relate to equipment and facilities.

Ensures that engineering is meeting or exceeding compliance requirements and ensures compliance.

Responsible for departmental budgets and approvals.

Be a strong, organized leader with the ability to interface with all discipline engineers and designers.

Participate in a highly qualified and versatile team, working within a matrix organization, including assisting mentoring, training and other human talent development.

Effective analytical and problem-solving skills.

Prepare estimates and schedules of work from inception to completion of projects

Prepare scopes of work, work packages, project specifications, procedures and other project execution components.

Selection and planning of the electrical distribution, instrumentation and controls systems for oil and gas, petrochemical facilities.

Work on designs consistent with Code requirements and advanced design criteria.

Work with internal processes consistent with corporate standards and policies, and also a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

Discuss design detail and strategies with our clients

Develop professional relationships with our clients for continued growth

Work in a multinational team environment spread across 3 countries, Canada, UAE, & England

Develop the skills of the other engineers and designers.

Electrical Discipline Lead

Develop LV and MV electrical distribution systems for small to medium size oil and gas processing facilities and plans these systems using recognized industry standards and specifications.

Perform system calculations and studies for electrical power systems – load flow, voltage drop, motor starting, short circuit studies, and relay coordination studies.

Perform calculations for cable sizes, cable tray fill/loading, HVAC requirement, UPS loads

Develop test requirements and assist in electrical equipment checkout and startup.

Review and check all assigned project electrical installation drawings for compliance with all company and project instructions (Single line diagrams, motor schematics, electrical equipment location drawings, hazardous area drawings, installation details, lighting schematics, wiring diagrams, ladder tray layouts, earthing layouts, lighting layouts, etc.) for installation requirements.

Develop documents for electrical distribution systems, lighting, cable and tray etc. request for quotation.

Develop technical bid tabulation to support the selection of major electrical equipment.

Develop documents for electrical distribution systems, lighting, cable and tray etc. purchase orders.

Assist in the development of project schedules and manpower requirements.

Review and checking of technical vendor submittals for installation requirements.

Interface with other disciplines to develop and incorporate their design within/beside the electrical design.

Develop the company’s electrical standards and procedures.

Develop the skills of junior and intermediate engineers and designers, thru technical training meetings.

Discuss design detail and strategies with clients.

Develop professional relationships with our existing clients for continued growth

Develop relationships with new clients and suppliers by contacting potential new clients and networking with peers for the purpose of discovering and securing contracts.

Assist senior management in a business development role to discover and secure additional contracts.

Complies to and promotes the standards and procedures of the company’s Health and Safety manual and Occupational Health and Safety regulations.

Effective analytical and problem-solving skills.

Education and Experience Required:

BS or licensure and equivalent experience, PEng preferred.

Ten+ years experience.

Skills Required:

Working knowledge of NEC, CEC, BS and IEC Standards and International Codes.

Effective computer skills; Microsoft Office software, ETAP and other Company and discipline specific software applications.

Effective communication skills both verbally and in writing with superiors, colleagues, and individuals inside and outside the Company.

Special Conditions

This position may require offsite activities.