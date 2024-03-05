Latest Jobs – Business Energy Advisor

Join the Decarbonisation Net Zero team
Salary: £42,403 – £49,498
Contract Type: Fixed Term
Working Hours: 37
Closing Date: 10 March 2024
Interview date(s): 13, 14 and 15 March 2024
The DNZ team have a proven history of achievements, including:
- Over the past seven years they have assisted hundreds of local businesses in reducing their carbon footprint by more than 15,000 tonnes annually.
- Providing grants to local Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to aid in their sustainability efforts.
- Securing substantial funding from European and UK Government sources amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds.
If you are interested in joining the DNZ team and making a positive impact in Coventry and Warwickshire’s energy and business landscape, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.