Latest Jobs – Business Energy Advisor

Join the Decarbonisation Net Zero team

Salary: £42,403 – £49,498

Contract Type: Fixed Term

Working Hours: 37

Closing Date: 10 March 2024

Interview date(s): 13, 14 and 15 March 2024

The DNZ team have a proven history of achievements, including:

Over the past seven years they have assisted hundreds of local businesses in reducing their carbon footprint by more than 15,000 tonnes annually.

Providing grants to local Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to aid in their sustainability efforts.

Securing substantial funding from European and UK Government sources amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds.

If you are interested in joining the DNZ team and making a positive impact in Coventry and Warwickshire’s energy and business landscape, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

Apply now