ZTP Hiring Gainshare Executive to Drive Energy Cost Savings for Clients

Company Background & Goals

ZTP is an expanding and successful energy consultancy and software company, working with nation-wide corporate and I&C clients. Our service offering is centred around our industry leading energy management and purchasing software solutions Trace and Kiveev, which are designed and built-in house. Consultancy services include gas, electric and water contract negotiation, contract and risk management, query management, cost/consumption forecasting, budgeting, energy reporting, billing validation and invoice recharging. Software services include the provision of SaaS offerings to major energy users and competing consultancies.

ZTP is targeting sustained growth in both consultancy and software offerings, with expansion of our Net Zero offerings and international expansion plans in existing clients and new exciting sectors. Our expansion into Net Zero and ESG (environmental social governance) services help our clients do their part in the fight against climate change.

Overall Purpose of the Job

As a Gainshare Executive, you will play a key role in identifying cost-saving opportunities and executing recovery strategies on behalf of our clients. You will work closely with the Gainshare/Recoveries Manager and a team of specialists, analysing energy data, identifying billing discrepancies, and ensuring that clients receive the maximum savings possible. This role requires a keen eye for detail, strong analytical skills, and an interest in energy markets and contracts.

Key Responsibilities

Support the Identification of Savings: Assist in the analysis of client energy usage, bills, and contracts to identify potential savings opportunities, such as tariff changes, billing corrections, and efficiency improvements.

Data Analysis and Reporting: Perform detailed analysis of energy consumption data, billing patterns, and contracts to uncover discrepancies or errors. Provide insights and reporting to support the Gainshare/Recoveries Manager in delivering client savings.

Cost Recovery Process: Work with energy suppliers to resolve any identified errors, disputes, or overcharges. Follow through on financial recoveries, ensuring clients receive any owed amounts in a timely manner.

Client Support: Prepare documentation and communicate findings to clients in a clear and professional manner. Assist in implementing agreed-upon cost-saving initiatives.

Monitor Contract Compliance: Review client contracts to ensure all cost-saving opportunities are being utilized. Ensure full compliance with gainshare agreements.

Collaborate with Internal Teams: Work closely with other members of the energy services team to deliver on project goals, share insights, and drive continuous improvement in recovery processes.

Identify and Implement Savings Opportunities: Conduct in-depth analysis of client energy usage, billing, and contracts to uncover cost-saving opportunities, including tariff optimization, contract renegotiation, error corrections, and energy efficiency initiatives.

Innovation and Continuous Improvement – ZTP Systems & Processes: Strive for maximising efficiency and results in the Gainshare team via our in-house systems and processes. Designing and developing new functionality collaborating with ZTP directors and software developers.

Key Skills and Competencies

Analytical Thinking: Exceptional ability to analyse complex data sets, contracts, and invoices to uncover opportunities for cost savings.

Attention to Detail: Ability to identify errors or anomalies in contracts and bills, ensuring nothing is overlooked in the savings recovery process.

Client Management: Strong client-facing skills, able to build trust and communicate complex information in a clear, concise manner.

Negotiation: Skilled in negotiating with suppliers and clients to secure financial recoveries and maximize savings.

Technical Energy Knowledge: Basic understanding of energy billing, tariffs, contracts, and the UK energy market. Experience with both electricity and gas is highly desirable.

Teamwork: Comfortable working as part of a team, supporting the Gainshare/Recoveries Manager and collaborating with other specialists.

Problem Solving: Proactive in identifying potential issues and creative in finding solutions that lead to cost recovery.

Required Experience

Financial Acumen: Strong understanding of financial metrics, cost modelling, and recovery processes.

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in the energy industry, preferably within gainshare, recoveries, or portfolio management.

Proven experience in energy savings identification, cost recovery, and contract management.

Experience working with large, complex client portfolios, with a demonstrable history of delivering measurable financial savings.

To apply for this role, email [email protected] with your CV.