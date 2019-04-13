Marston’s pub restaurants get 100% clean EV chargers in new deal

Octopus Electric Vehicles, Octopus Energy and Engenie have joined forces to supply 100% renewable electricity to the rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging network being installed at 200 Marston’s pub restaurants.

The businesses say the fast-chargers can fuel an EV with enough clean power to drive up to 100 miles in just half an hour.

The Bakehouse in Welwyn Garden City is to be the first site to receive the chargers – Octopus Electric Vehicles is giving local people who already own an EV three months of free unlimited charging at any of the Engenie units.

By the end of 2020, Engenie plans to install a total of 400 fast chargers at 200 of Marston’s sites across the UK.

Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Reliable rapid charging with 100% green energy is critical for mass adoption of electric cars – supporting people without driveways and those on longer journeys.

“Octopus is delighted to partner with Engenie, to supply and promote its efficient network at Marston’s restaurants and other great destinations across the country, helping clear up local air pollution and enabling us to move to a zero-carbon transportation.”