Green light for low carbon modular homes in Bristol

Bristol City Council has granted planning permission for 11 low carbon and affordable homes to be built in the city.

ZEDpods, a manufacturer of rapid build and modular homes, is building the houses – which includes nine one bedroom pods and two two-bedroom pods – above the Chalks Road car park.

The company says the development will have “very high energy efficiency”, will be “super insulated” and triple glazed and have heat recovery ventilation, helping reduce energy demand and lowering the running costs.

The homes could also include solar panels as well as charging points for electric vehicles (EVs).

The development is being trialled under the council’s five-year Bristol Housing Festival and is expected to be housed by young people in temporary accommodation at risk of homelessness.

Dr Rehan Khodabuccus, Operations Director of ZEDpods said: “The ZEDpods development rethinks existing land use, demonstrating a new possibility in helping solve the housing crisis, whilst at the same time providing beautiful, low carbon housing that lasts.

“Our focus on a 100% sustainable end-of-life construction solution involves an integrated roof mounted solar array, a super insulated building envelope with triple glazed windows, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery coupled with a design that gives exceptional levels of day lighting resulting in extremely low running costs.”