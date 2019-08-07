Magnum scoops up recycled plastic for ice cream tubs

Magnum has launched new tubs that are made from recycled plastic packaging, believed to be the first in the ice cream industry.

The move is part of its parent company Unilever’s commitment to ensure at least 25% of its plastic packaging comes from post-consumer recycled content by 2025.

The launch sees around 600,000 ice cream tubs made from recycled polypropylene plastic being sold in Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, with an addition of more than three million due to be launched globally in 2020.

Magnum Vice President Julien Barraux said: “Pleasure seekers can now indulge in signature Magnum luxury with the knowledge that they can play a positive role in reducing the impact of plastics on the environment.

“We are proud to be one of the world’s first food brands to pioneer this ground-breaking technology.”