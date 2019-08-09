Ørsted pledges to halve supply chain emissions by 2032

Danish energy giant Ørsted has made a commitment to reduce emissions in its supply chain by half by 2032.

It primarily relates to the sale of natural gas and fossil-based power in the company’s customer business as well as the goods and services sourced for the construction of wind farms, which make up the largest emission source in its supply chain.

To meet the target, Ørsted aims to gradually reduce its natural gas sourcing portfolios, which currently account for more than 80% of its total indirect emissions.

In addition, the company said it will reinforce its engagement with its suppliers to reduce the emissions from the goods and services.

The target is part of Ørsted’s decarbonisation strategy, which includes a 98% reduction of the carbon emissions intensity from its own energy generation by 2025.

The energy giant said it is well on its way to achieving it as it has so far reduced emissions from energy generation by 83%.