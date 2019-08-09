Mercedes-Benz and Chinese firm team up for second life energy storage systems

Mercedes-Benz Energy has joined forces with Beijing Electric Vehicle (BJEV) to develop second life energy storage systems in China.

The Daimler and BAIC Group subsidiaries will share their expertise and resources regarding the value chain of automotive battery systems, with the aim of setting up an energy storage unit in Beijing.

They will make use of retired BJEV electric car batteries and test their first second life energy storage systems.

Gordon Gassmann, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Energy, said: “The extension of regenerative and thus high-fluctuation energy production is rapidly increasing worldwide. The tendency towards increasing distances between the site of energy production and the site of energy consumption also means huge challenges for today’s energy grids.

“This is creating wide-ranging opportunities for stationary energy storage systems worldwide. 2nd-life battery storage units are a very sensible supplement, as with the further utilisation of disused car batteries we are also making sustainable use of valuable raw materials.”