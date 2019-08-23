Ed Davey returns as Lib Dem’s Shadow Energy Minister

Sir Ed Davey has made a return to energy as the Liberal Democrats new Shadow Cabinet is announced.

He has been appointed as Shadow Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by new leader Jo Swinson.

The MP for Kingston and Surbiton served as Energy and Climate Change Secretary between 2012 and 2015 and in 2016 set up a consultancy working primarily in the energy and climate change field.

Mr Davey also chairs a community energy co-operative company called Mongoose Energy.

Following the Shadow Cabinet announced, he tweeted: “We’re not ready to form a government. We have a great team to get the UK back on track, restore confidence, stop Brexit and tackle its causes.”

We're now ready to form a government We have a great team to get the UK back on track, restore confidence, stop Brexit, and tackle its causes

— Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) August 21, 2019

Wera Hobhouse, MP for Bath, has been chosen as Shadow Minister for Climate Change, Environment and Transport.