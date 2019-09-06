UK’s COP26 President Claire Perry not to seek re-election

Former Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry has announced she will not be standing in the next General Election.

The MP for Devizes was recently appointed as President of COP26, the next major UN climate summit which will take place in Glasgow if the UK’s bid is successful.

That was prior to Ms Perry serving as a Minister at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from June 2017 to July 2019.

Making the latest announcement on Twitter, she said: “I have written to my Constituency Chairman to say I will not be seeking reselection as our candidate at the next Election. It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of the Devizes Constituency for 9 years and I am proud of what we have achieved together.”

Ms Perry added she is looking forward to working closely with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as President of COP26.

The news follows Universities Minister Jo Johnson, the prime minister’s brother, announcing he was stepping down because he was “torn between family loyalty and the national interest”,