Firmus Energy cuts gas prices by 8.77% for homes and businesses

Firmus Energy has announced a reduction of 8.77% in gas prices for homes and businesses in Northern Ireland.

The company, which has around 95,000 customers, is introducing the price cut from October 2019 and reducing bills by £61 per year on average for those in the Ten Towns network.

Customers in the Greater Belfast network area will see their bills fall by around £54 annually on average.

Firmus Energy said the price cut reflects the significant fall in wholesale gas prices in Europe over the past year.

Managing Director Michael Scott added: “Firmus energy continually monitors and reviews its tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible and the steady drop in wholesale gas commodity costs over the last year has allowed Firmus Energy to pass these savings onto our customers”.

‘’A price reduction is always welcome news and I am delighted that over 95,000 homes and businesses across the province will soon receive a letter with details of our price drop.”