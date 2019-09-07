Worker injured after GE wind turbine collapses

A worker has been injured following the collapse of a General Electric (GE) turbine at a wind farm in Brazil.

GE said the turbine fell at the Delta 6 wind park, located at Paulino Neves, Maranhao, on 3rd September.

Three of its employees were on site at the time of the incident and one individual was injured, who is currently receiving medical treatment.

GE said it is investigating the cause of the accident, which comes two months after another turbine made by the company collapsed in Brazil. A similar incident also took place in the US this year.

GE told ELN in an e-mailed statement: “The safety of our employees is of the upmost importance and we are supporting the injured employee and his family during this time.

“We are working to determine the root cause of this incident and to provide proper support as needed.”