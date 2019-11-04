Alliant Energy commits to bringing 1GW of solar energy to Wisconsin by 2023

Alliant Energy has committed to bring 1GW of solar energy to Wisconsin by 2023.

The company says this will provide enough clean electricity to power approximately 260,000 homes in the US region.

It plans to break ground on its first “Community Solar” site in Fond du Lac County in 2020.

David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy – Wisconsin, said: “By building new solar energy resources, we are contributing to a brighter future for our customers and the communities we serve.

“We look forward to working with our employees and labour partners in the construction, operation and maintenance of our new clean energy investments.”