Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult launches new floating wind centre

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has launched a multi-million pound Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence to accelerate the development of next-generation offshore wind technologies.

The initiative is backed by up to £500,000 funding each from the Scottish Government and the Catapult’s Welsh-based Marine Energy Engineering Centre of Excellence (MEECE), as well as match funding from industry.

The centre will work to reduce the cost of energy from floating wind, accelerate the development of floating farms, create opportunities for the UK supply chain and drive innovations across the sector.

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The Scottish Government is delighted to support ORE Catapult’s Floating Wind Centre of Excellence to further develop this technology and drive down costs in the sector.

“The collaborative programme of work delivered through the centre will ensure that Scotland remains a world leader in floating offshore wind innovation and move us closer to seeing widespread deployment in more than 462,000 square kilometres of seas within Scotland’s Exclusive Economic Zone.”