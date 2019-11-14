First Light Fusion appoints Andreas Lusch as Non-Executive Director

First Light Fusion has appointed Andreas Lusch as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr Lusch was previously a member of the Executive Committee of General Electric (GE) Power and Global President and CEO of GE’s Steam Power Business – he now joins the fusion energy company spun out from the University of Oxford, founded by Nicholas Hawker and Professor Yiannis Ventikos in 2011.

The firm is working to decarbonise the global energy system by developing a commercial fusion energy solution – they claim this will provide a safe, clean and virtually limitless energy source for the future.

Bart Markus, Chairman of First Light Fusion, said: “As First Light Fusion’s core technology is in the fuel pellets that are used in the power plants, First Light Fusion will seek partnerships with companies that have decades of experience in building comparable plants.

“Andreas’ network, expertise and reputation will be invaluable in developing those relationships and ultimately, in accelerating the delivery of a commercial fusion energy platform.”