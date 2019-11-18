Ford’s electric Mustang SUV emerges from the stable

Ford has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV), the Mustang Mach-E.

The battery-powered SUV is expected to boast 370 miles of range, with DC high-power charging capability meaning drivers will be able to recharge 58 miles of range in just 10 minutes at a rapid charging station.

Priced from £40,270, the car is now available for pre-order in the UK – the manufacturer claims it is only making a limited volume of the EVs for 2020 delivery in Europe.

The Mach-E can accelerate from 0-60mph in less than five seconds and is available with standard and extended-range battery options, with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive functionality.

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford, said: “That was the Model T. Today, the Ford Motor Company is proud to unveil a car that strikes like forked lightning all over again.

“The all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E. It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s freedom. For a new generation of Mustang owners.”