Estée Lauder sees beauty in virtual wind power PPA

The Estée Lauder Companies has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for electricity generated from a wind farm in the US.

Under the agreement, the beauty products company will buy power from the 22MW Ponderosa wind farm in Beaver County, Oklahoma, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and scheduled to begin construction in early 2020.

The purchase of the wind electricity will be equivalent to the power needs of more than 9,000 US homes and help reduce more than 14,000 cars from the road every year.

The deal, which will add renewable power to the electricity grid in Oklahoma, will cover more than half of the company’s global electricity footprint with renewable technologies, putting it on track to meet its global 2020 net zero carbon emissions RE100 commitment.

The Estée Lauder Companies has already achieved 100% renewable electricity (RE100) in the US and Canada ahead of schedule and has pledged to set a science-based target covering Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by next year.

Its renewable energy portfolio also includes a 1MW solar system at its Whitman Laboratories in the UK and a 1.4MW ground-mounted solar array recently built at its Melville campus in New York.

Nancy Mahon, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability of The Estée Lauder Companies said: “The Estée Lauder Companies is committed to innovating to help achieve a low carbon future. We’re so pleased to meet our 2020 RE100 commitment for North America early.

“Projects like the Ponderosa wind farm and others in our net zero portfolio are all significant achievements toward our commitments to address climate change.”