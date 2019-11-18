Poland’s solar market ‘set for exceptional growth’

Poland’s solar market is set for exceptional growth, with capacity installations forecast to soar in the immediate future.

That’s the call from analytics firm GlobalData, which says the nation’s “phenomenal growth” in solar installations in 2019 is expected to continue, with 3.15GW of capacity expected to be installed by 2022.

The nation recently surpassed 1GW of installed capacity and is set to reach up to 1.3GW by the end of this year.

GlobalData suggests this is largely due to VAT rates for micro-solar systems dropping from 23% to 8% in September, as well as the Mój Prąd (My Electricity) rebate scheme for residential solar systems, which is expected to drive additional growth.

Tarun Bhutani, Project Manager at GlobalData, said: “Another step in the right direction towards increasing the penetration of solar photovoltaics is the extension of net metering access to business and energy communities.

“This was previously restricted to residential, public sector and housing community users. Furthermore, the upcoming energy auction, which is anticipated by the end of 2019, is expected to add 750MW of new photovoltaic capacity to the system.”