Total Lubrifiants launches range of recycled hydraulic fluids for industrial use

Total Lubrifiants has launched a range of recycled hydraulic fluids for industrial use.

The firm’s new ECO2 offering is made from regenerated oil, reducing the environmental footprint of lubricant production by contributing to the circular economy.

it says the product also offers a solution to the end-of-life cycle of lubricants, which are often difficult to dispose of.

The lubricants are suitable for use in all types of industrial hydraulic systems and are ten-times less energy-intensive to produce than traditional options, reducing carbon emissions by 50% across their entire life cycle.

Claire Michel, Product Manager at Total Lubrifiants, said: “Formulated using re-refined oils, our new range builds on recycling processes to produce a high-grade fluid with the same properties as standard fluids, but with a controlled environmental impact.”